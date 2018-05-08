Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, more in talks for Tarantino’s Manson murders film — Nigeria Today

Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, more in talks for Tarantino’s Manson murders film
Burt Reynolds could join Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, which is about the 1969 Manson Family murders. Reynolds is in talks, as are Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen.
The post Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, more in talks for Tarantino's Manson murders film appeared first on Digital Trends.
