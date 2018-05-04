Burundi To Suspend BBC, VOA Radio Broadcasts - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Burundi To Suspend BBC, VOA Radio Broadcasts – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Burundi To Suspend BBC, VOA Radio Broadcasts
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Burundi's press regulator on Friday said it was suspending broadcasts by the BBC and Voice of America (VOA) by local radio stations ahead of a constitutional referendum on May 17. The head of Burundi's National Communication Council told journalists in …
Burundi bans BBC, VOA, others days to referendum
Burundi bans the BBC, VOA two weeks before referendum
Campaigning Underway in Burundi Ahead of Referendum
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!