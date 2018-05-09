Busicon Holds Maiden App Challenge Wth N1m Price Offer — Nigeria Today

Busicon Holds Maiden App Challenge Wth N1m Price Offer

In order support and identify talents in the creation of apps solution than can address individual, organisational and societal challenges, Busicon Nigeria Limited, an Enterprise Content Management Solution service provider, has called for entry to the maiden Busicon App Challenge.

The competition is open to male and female app developers between the ages of 18 and 35 years, who could either be in school or out of school and already working.

The competition is open to all apps developers that could develop apps that will address challenges in any sector of the economy.

Speaking at the media conference to announce online entry competition, the Director Tech Services, Busicon Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ayo Akanbi said the Busicon App Challenge remained an initiative of Busicon Group Limited meant to encourage youth participation in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), designed to enhance tech innovation.

The overall winner of the competition goes home with one million naira, while all contestants will have opportunity to meet with investors and mentors that may want to commercialise any of the apps.

“Beyond the prize money, participants will enjoy exposure to both local and international companies that are ready to either partner or fund Tech Startups in Nigeria” Akanbi said.

Speaking about the modalities of the contest, Director Sales and Marketing, Busicon Nigeria Limited, Damilola Akanbi said the contest would last for two weeks, “the first two weeks will be for entry submission, while contestants will spend the remaining four weeks to develop their ideas”.

He advised contestant should visit www.busicongroup.com.ng to fill their entry form.

Akanbi further said that entries would be judged by reputable local and international ICT professionals. The winning entry must provide solution to an existing challenge, it must be implementable and should be achievable with minimum budget.

Director Business development, Busicon Nigerian Limited, Yeside Ireobhude said after the maiden edition the company is open to partnership that will expand the contest and increase the prize money.

