Business has the power, and obligation, to fight inequality, says Thuli Madonsela - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Business has the power, and obligation, to fight inequality, says Thuli Madonsela
Business Day
Business has the power, and obligation, to fight inequality, says Thuli Madonsela
Business Day
Corporate social investment has the power to help bring about social justice and to end poverty‚ inequality and unemployment, says Thuli Madonsela. The former public protector delivered the keynote address at the 11th annual Trialogue Business in …
