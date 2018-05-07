 Businessman And Politician, Mr Emmanuel Ubah’s Suspected Killers Have Been Arraigned Before A Court In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Businessman And Politician, Mr Emmanuel Ubah’s Suspected Killers Have Been Arraigned Before A Court In Lagos

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Four men named Michael Fashola, Mufutau Tokosi, Abidemi Kolawole Adeleye (a.k.a. Baido), were arraigned this morning in connection with the assassination of 42-year-old businessman and a rising Lagos Politician, Emmanuel Ubah, years old, who was gunned down point blank in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State on 21st July, 2017. According to the The Due Process Advocates […]

