 Busty Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor Goes Into Farming — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Busty Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor Goes Into Farming

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments



Learn how to make money online. Click here

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orijakor has got a second job people and it is farming. Cossy Orijakor who is also known as the “Queen of Boobs” in Nollywood, in a chat with Vanguard boldly said “ I am a farmer now and there is no going back”.



According to her, there is nothing as lucrative as farming as she spends time in her farm more than anything else these days.

“I have acquired several acres of land and currently tilling and weeding to cultivate anything cultivatable including yams, cassava, Vegetable and more. What about film making I ask? She says “ film making does not stop me from farming the land because I know that man must wack”.

The post Busty Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor Goes Into Farming appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.