 Buzzing Today: Fans Troll Seyi Shay For her Dress to the Headies — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buzzing Today: Fans Troll Seyi Shay For her Dress to the Headies

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The 12th edition of the Headies Music Awards is on-going as we file this report. Music lovers and musicians are all out hoping for a win today  but it looks like Singer Seyi Shay is at the centre of it. Certainly not for winning an award but for her outfit to the big event.

Headies Music Awards is one event we all look forward to, especially not after the Olamide and Don Jazzy fall out at the last edition. However, Seyi Shay is stealing the show today with her dress and Nigerians are throwing serious jabs at her.

Here are a few hilarious reactions

 

 

 

The post Buzzing Today: Fans Troll Seyi Shay For her Dress to the Headies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.