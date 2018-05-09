C-River APC ward congress: My purported election fraudulent – Etta-Nyiam — Nigeria Today

C-River APC ward congress: My purported election fraudulent – Etta-Nyiam

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State, Mrs. Beatrice Etta-Nyiam, has decried her purported election as a delegate in the recent ward congresses in the state saying her declaration was fraudulent as congresses did not take place in her ward and in the state.

Mrs. Nyiam, who served as secretary of the Secondary School Education Board during the immediate past administration in the state, said she was stunned to have heard news of her election despite waiting to no avail for the ward congresses throughout last weekend.

In a statement she released yesterday, she said:

“l, hereby, dissociate myself from the claims being made by an announcement that l contested and even won a delegate election at the just concluded ward congress in Cross River State.

“l travelled to my ward Boje Ward in Boki LGA, from Port Harcourt for the said congress and took a flight from Enugu to Lagos after waiting in vain for materials to arrive for the congresses. I neither bought nor filled a form for the said delegates elections that l was purported to have won.”

The post C-River APC ward congress: My purported election fraudulent – Etta-Nyiam appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

