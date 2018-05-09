 C-River APC ward congress: My purported election fraudulent – Etta-Nyiam — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

C-River APC ward congress: My purported election fraudulent – Etta-Nyiam

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State, Mrs. Beatrice Etta-Nyiam, has decried her purported election as a delegate in the recent ward congresses in the state saying her declaration was fraudulent as congresses did not take place in her ward and in the state.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Etta-Nyiam

Mrs. Nyiam, who served as secretary of the Secondary School Education Board during the immediate past administration in the state, said she was stunned to have heard news of her election despite waiting to no avail for the ward congresses throughout last weekend.

In a statement she released yesterday, she said:

“l, hereby, dissociate myself from the claims being made by an announcement that l contested and even won a delegate election at the just concluded ward congress in Cross River State.

“l travelled to my ward Boje Ward in Boki LGA, from Port Harcourt for the said congress and took a flight from Enugu to Lagos after waiting in vain for materials to arrive for the congresses. I neither bought nor filled a form for the said delegates elections that l was purported to have won.”

The post C-River APC ward congress: My purported election fraudulent – Etta-Nyiam appeared first on Vanguard News.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.