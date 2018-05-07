CAA officials satisfied by Asaba 2018 facilities - Daily Nigerian News — Nigeria Today

CAA officials satisfied by Asaba 2018 facilities – Daily Nigerian News
|
Daily Nigerian News
|
CAA officials satisfied by Asaba 2018 facilities
Daily Nigerian News
Officials of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) at the weekend expressed satisfaction with the state of the Stephen Keshi Stadium and other facilities lined up for the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta State …
Asaba 2018: CAA Officials Happy With Preparation For Athletics Championship
Asaba 2018: CAA Delegates Inspect Facilities
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!