Cab Driver Dies Trying To Take Selfie With Bear — Nigeria Today

Cab Driver Dies Trying To Take Selfie With Bear
Video footage captured shows a cab man, Prabhu Bhatara, in India died on Wednesday, after being mauled to death by what is believed to be a sloth bear when stopped his cab to take a selfie. The incident occurred near Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district of Odisha, India. The luckless Cabby was had come from a […]
