CAF Appoints Ifeanyi Ubah Into AFCON Organizing Body — Nigeria Today

CAF Appoints Ifeanyi Ubah Into AFCON Organizing Body
The number of Nigerians appointed into important positions in world football since the emergence of NFF President Amaju Pinnick as CAF Executive Committee member has continued to increase as emergency committee of CAF appointed Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, the proprietor of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, FC IfeanyiUbah, into the Organizing Committee for […]
