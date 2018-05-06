 CAF Cup: Enyimba beat Djoliba - Premium Times — Nigeria Today
CAF Cup: Enyimba beat Djoliba – Premium Times

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports


CAF Cup: Enyimba beat Djoliba
Nigeria's Enyimba International FC of Aba brightened their CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign on Sunday at the U.J. Esuene stadium with an emphatic 2-0 defeat of Mali's Djoliba in Calabar. Isiaka Oladuntoye scored in the 48th minute while Stanley

