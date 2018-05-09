 Call masking: Medallion denies blasting NCC, says regulator maintains high ethical standards - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Call masking: Medallion denies blasting NCC, says regulator maintains high ethical standards – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Call masking: Medallion denies blasting NCC, says regulator maintains high ethical standards
Vanguard
Medallion Commu-nications Limited has denied media reports purportedly saying it blasted the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, for erroneously suspending its interconnect licence. NCC. The Chief Executive Officer of Medallion, Mr. Ikechukwu
Medallion denies attacking NCC over call maskingGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.