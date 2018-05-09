Call masking: Medallion denies blasting NCC, says regulator maintains high ethical standards - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Call masking: Medallion denies blasting NCC, says regulator maintains high ethical standards – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Call masking: Medallion denies blasting NCC, says regulator maintains high ethical standards
Vanguard
Medallion Commu-nications Limited has denied media reports purportedly saying it blasted the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, for erroneously suspending its interconnect licence. NCC. The Chief Executive Officer of Medallion, Mr. Ikechukwu …
Medallion denies attacking NCC over call masking
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!