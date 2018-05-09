CAN protests killings in Nasarawa, call for Leah Sharibu’s release — Nigeria Today

CAN protests killings in Nasarawa, call for Leah Sharibu’s release

Some Christians under the aegis of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Nasarawa State chapter on Wednesday staged a protest over the incessant killings in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The protesters were seen on the streets chanting songs while carrying placards with inscriptions like ‘Stop The Killings; Release Sharibu’, ‘Stop herdsmen killings’. They […]

