CAN protests killings in Nasarawa, call for Leah Sharibu’s release — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Some Christians under the aegis of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Nasarawa State chapter on Wednesday staged a protest over the incessant killings in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The protesters were seen on the streets chanting songs while carrying placards with inscriptions like ‘Stop The Killings; Release Sharibu’, ‘Stop herdsmen killings’. They […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

