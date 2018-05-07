Can the Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis Prevent All-out War Between Israel and Iran? - Haaretz — Nigeria Today

Can the Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis Prevent All-out War Between Israel and Iran? – Haaretz
Can the Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis Prevent All-out War Between Israel and Iran?
Haaretz
As U.S. President Donald Trump approaches the May 12 Iran deal deadline, Israel is playing a high-stakes game with the Islamic Republic. On the military front, Israel has allegedly hit numerous weapon depots and military sites in Syria associated with …
