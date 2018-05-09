Cara Delevingne’s New Campaign Filmed At SA Game Reserve Where Woman Was Mauled [Video] — Nigeria Today

Cara Delevingne’s New Campaign Filmed At SA Game Reserve Where Woman Was Mauled [Video]

After a woman was mauled to death by a lion at a South African game reserve earlier this year, the folks at TAG Heuer thought it was a good idea to have Cara Delevingne pose alongside the animals for a new ad campaign that was filmed at the same place.

I mean, how freakin’ dumb do you have to be to do such a stupid bloody thing? We don’t need any more people getting mauled this year, thanks very much.

OK, relax. Apparently the campaign was shot back in December, two months before the attack, explained Channel24:

The campaign, with the motto ‘Don’t Crack Under Pressure’, sees Cara pose with a male lion – which is her favourite animal – and aims to illustrate how “she dares to take risks and revive” the motto of the campaign.

If their motto is “dare to be stupid”, then Delevingne did a good job reviving it.

The campaign was “made possible by the collaboration between David Yarrow, a photographer known for his portraits of wild animals, and the controversial Kevin Richardson, nicknamed the ‘Lion Whisperer’.”

By the way, Richardson’s the same guy who, with an “experienced colleague”, took took three lions for a walk on the reserve. This led to the mauling and eventual death of a 22-year-old woman who encountered one of these lions.

As you can see, Cara survived the shoot/ordeal:

She also posted this snap on her Instagram:

*Sarcastic voice activated* That’s life goals right there.

Delevingne said about the campaign:

It has long been a dream of mine to get the chance to work with wild animals, and particularly with a lion! I am so grateful to collaborate with TAG Heuer on this campaign.

Be grateful that you didn’t end up lion chow, Cara.

Big cat biologist, Luke Dollar, told National Geographic:

While it may be a thrilling experience for a person to do, and they may think they are helping wildlife by doing so, I don’t see an obvious connection. If we love these cats so much, why do we feel the need to touch them or hug them or walk with them, as though that is a natural occurrence?

Louder for the ignorant people in the back!

[source:channel24)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

