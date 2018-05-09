Care About Internet Privacy? Then Prove It - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Care About Internet Privacy? Then Prove It – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Care About Internet Privacy? Then Prove It
Bloomberg
Millions of people received an email from Twitter last week advising them to change their password. Apparently a bug allowed some employees inside the company to see users' passwords in plain text, creating the possibility that private information …
Data Privacy: How Twitter uses your information
Τhe Value Of Data Changed Overnight — Here's What's Next
Facebook Scandal – A Call To Be More Vigilant About Your Privacy
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!