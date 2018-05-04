 Castle Lite unlocks fun with J Cole, Davido, Wizkid - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Castle Lite unlocks fun with J Cole, Davido, Wizkid – Daily Sun

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Castle Lite unlocks fun with J Cole, Davido, Wizkid
Daily Sun
It was indeed a night to remember, as different shades of fun were unlocked at the Castle Lite Unlocks concert held last Friday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Headlined by multi-platinum selling American rapper, J Cole and a host of
Castle Lite freezes over Lagos by unlocking JCole, Davido, Wizkid on the coldest stage in AfricaNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Castle Lite Unlock, JCole, Davido, Wizkid thrill on coldest stage in AfricaNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.