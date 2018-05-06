‘Castle Rock’ release date revealed in Hulu’s unsettling new trailer — Nigeria Today

‘Castle Rock’ release date revealed in Hulu’s unsettling new trailer

Hulu has announced the premiere date for Castle Rock, the anthology series produced by Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, with a creepy new trailer that reveals the unsettling darkness surrounding the town and its inhabitants.

The post ‘Castle Rock’ release date revealed in Hulu’s unsettling new trailer appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

