Casually Cooperate — Nigeria Today

Casually Cooperate

Are you a lover of casual wears and yet an office worker? I am here to match the two together in order to make you comfortable and give you a sense of style.

Casual wears can be used as an office wear when paired properly, let me give you an example, wearing a pencil denim trouser and a sleeveless chiffon top is casual but try throwing a blazer with a heeled shoe – you are automatically in your workwear.

Workwear doesn’t always mean suits, serious and rigid. It can be fun, stylish, comfortable, flexible and edgy. Life in general will be easier when that is kept in mind.

When you make your workwear fun and stylish, even showing up for work and performing better at your workplace will be a walk in the park. Try these options and get your workwear freedom. Have FUN!

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

