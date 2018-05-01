Casualties recorded as twin blasts hit mosque and market in Adamawa (Graphic Photos) — Nigeria Today

Casualties recorded as twin blasts hit mosque and market in Adamawa (Graphic Photos)

Many people are feared dead following bomb blasts in Mubi town, Adamawa, State.

The chairman of Mubi North Local Government, Alhaji Musa Bello, said the blasts occurred around 1 30 pm.

A resident of Mubi said the two explosions occurred in a mosque and a second hand clothes market. The mosque explosion was reportedly carried out by a teenage boy.

Mubi is a town in Adamawa North Senatorial Districts in Adamawa state, Northeast, Nigeria. The major tribes of the town are: Gude Nzanyi and Fali, with Fulani, Marghi, Higgi and Mundang as minority.

The Adamawa Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Yerim, confirmed that two male suicide bombers were involved in Tuesday’s twin bomb attacks in Mubi town.

“The first blast was in a mosque while the second suicide bomber detonated outside the area when people around were rushing to escape,” Yerima said. The commissioner said so far, information reaching him indicated that about 20 people were seriously injured, and had been taken to the Mubi General Hospital. “I am yet to get the details of death for now,” Yerima said.

The blast was coming after the one that occurred in a Mosque in November in Mubi last year that claimed about 50 lives.

