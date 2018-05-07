 CBN auctions $559m in three days as reserves near $48 billion - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CBN auctions $559m in three days as reserves near $48 billion – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Learn how to make money online. Click here

CBN auctions $559m in three days as reserves near $48 billion
Guardian (blog)
A Combined two foreign exchange (forex) market interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, at the weekend hit $559.34million, as the monetary policymaker sustained efforts to keep the market liquid and stabilise the local currency

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.