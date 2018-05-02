CBN boosts foreign exchange market with $210m — Nigeria Today

CBN boosts foreign exchange market with $210m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, injected 210 million dollars into the Inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market in continuation of its efforts to sustain liquidity in the market. The acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor in a statement said the apex bank offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market. He said that the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) segment received 55 million dollars, while 55 million dollars was apportioned to invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

