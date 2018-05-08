CBN boosts Forex market with $210m - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

CBN boosts Forex market with $210m – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
CBN boosts Forex market with $210m
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday boosted the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market with another sum of $210 million. A statement from the bank's Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor …
CBN boosts liquidity in forex market with $210m
CBN Lifts Forex Market With $210
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!