CBN captures 31m Nigerians in Bank Verification Number Project - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

CBN captures 31m Nigerians in Bank Verification Number Project – Vanguard



Vanguard CBN captures 31m Nigerians in Bank Verification Number Project

Vanguard

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has captured no fewer than 31 million account customers in its Bank Verification Number (BVN) project aimed at ensuring unique identifier in the Nigerian banking industry. BVN. CBN Director, Banking and Payment System …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

