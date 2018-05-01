CBN denies fire incidence at head office — Nigeria Today

CBN denies fire incidence at head office

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied the report that its head office in Abuja was on fire on Tuesday. The Apex bank said it will issue a statement on that soon.

“The report is not true”, Isaac Okorafor, CBN’s spokesperson said.

HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

The post CBN denies fire incidence at head office appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

