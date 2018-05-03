 Celine Dion Releases New Single Titled "Ashes" For "Deadpool 2" — Nigeria Today
Celine Dion Releases New Single Titled “Ashes” For “Deadpool 2”

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Music legend Celine Dion drops a new single called Ashes for the upcoming film Deadpool 2.

The video also features the “merc with a mouth” himself, Deadpool, delivering a funny ballet to accompany the song.

Watch the video here.

The collaboration comes as a shock to fans of both parties but the reactions have been extremely positive overall.

