Cement consumption in Kenya dips in 17 years — Nigeria Today

Cement consumption in Kenya dips in 17 years

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cement consumption in Kenya dipped for the first time in 17 years to 6.2 million tonnes owing to depressed demand in the construction sector, Economic Survey 2018 shows.

According to Business- Daily, which quotes data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, shows that 6.7 million tones were used in 2016 but the volume declined by 8.2 % last year. Consumption has risen steadily from year 2001.

The last decline happened in 2000 when it stood at 1.067 million tonnes compared to 1.111 million tonnes the previous year. “Cement consumption and stocks decreased … in 2017 owing to reduced demand in the construction sector,” said the survey.

The decline is also in line with the 22 % fall in the value of building plans approved last year. The plans were valued Kshs 240.8 billion, down from Kshs308.4 billion in 2016, the survey showed.

Previous surveys showed that the major declines in the value of building plans was between 1999 and 2002 when economic growth was depressed for a prolonged period.

