Cesc Fabregas hits out at Chelsea's misfiring forwards for squandering chances - Metro — Nigeria Today

Cesc Fabregas hits out at Chelsea’s misfiring forwards for squandering chances – Metro
Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has criticised the club's forwards for costing the team points this season. Antonio Conte's side are fifth and trail fourth placed Tottenham by two points going into the final two games of the club's season. Chelsea need to …
