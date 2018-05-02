Champions League: Real Madrid no match for Liverpool, Ronaldo has faded – Graeme Souness - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Real Madrid no match for Liverpool, Ronaldo has faded – Graeme Souness – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
Champions League: Real Madrid no match for Liverpool, Ronaldo has faded – Graeme Souness
A former Liverpool midfielder, Graeme Souness, has said that Real Madrid are “tailor-made” for Liverpool and that Cristiano Ronaldo is not to be feared because he does not carry the same influence as he used to. Souness said this after Real Madrid …
