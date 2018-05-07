Championship table: FINAL standings confirmed — Nigeria Today

Championship table: FINAL standings confirmed

Express

THE CHAMPIONSHIP has drawn to a close – but who is safe and who is doomed?

Cardiff City have been promoted to the Premier League after drawing 0-0 with Reading and Fulham lost against Birmingham

They will join Wolves in the top flight despite Nuno Espirito Santo’s men suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of bottom side Sunderland.

Bolton scored two late goals to secure a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest and confirm their survival, condemning Burton and Barnsley to the drop after both sides lost.

Birmingham’s victory over Fulham was enough to secure their Championship status, and Slavisa Jokanovic’s team will now take on Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals.

