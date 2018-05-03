Check Out The Viral Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple With Down Syndrome Ahead Of Their Wedding — Nigeria Today

Check Out The Viral Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple With Down Syndrome Ahead Of Their Wedding

This lovely couple with Down Syndrome – have been trending online for obvious reason after their pictures were shared online ahead of their wedding. A Facebook user who shared their pre-wedding pictures – ask whether is right for the couple to be joined in Holy Matrimony considering their condition and whether they can both handle […]

The post Check Out The Viral Pre-Wedding Pictures Of Couple With Down Syndrome Ahead Of Their Wedding appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

