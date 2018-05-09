 Checkers Really Stuffed Up This Mother’s Day Promo — Nigeria Today
Checkers Really Stuffed Up This Mother’s Day Promo

Posted on May 9, 2018 in South Africa | 0 comments

If you’re planning to spoil your mom on Mother’s Day, here’s a tip: household cleaning products make great gifts. At least, that’s what Checkers likes you to think.

The local shopping chain has got social media up in arms after someone posted a picture of a promotional display at one of their stores. It shows cleaning products grouped together with a sign saying “Gifts to Wow Mom”!!

What a delayed April Fools’ Day prank, right?

Observe the sexist foolery:

Not cool, Checkers, not cool at all.

Some have inundated Checkers’ Facebook page with comments to tell them to clean up their act, reports SA People:

“Hey Checkers, is this a revival of the 1970’s? ‘Wow Mom’ with household cleaners. Embarrassing is an understatement,” wrote Nic Mayger.

Charleen van Staden was having none of it, commenting: “What a joke. I can’t even believe the manager(s) approved it! No to racism, no sexism!”

Tweeps also had a field day ripping Checkers to shreds, according to Times LIVE:

Twitter [email protected] was especially on point:

Let’s hope Checkers cleans up this mess. At least they can get their own cleaning products at a good price.

[sources:sapeople&timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

