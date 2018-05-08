Checkout This Couple's Pre-wedding Photos Melting Hearts On Social Media — Nigeria Today

It just reminded me of naija music lyrics by Ice Prince “because money they ooz for my body”, make looking at this prospective couple, you go know say money the ooz for their body wella …hahah. Anyway, the couple’s pictures is melting hearts already on the internet.

Not just because they look beautiful and well fed, but they seem to be really in love and are friends to each other. Don’t get me wrong, so couple are getting married because is necessary not because they are good friends. And believe me, is better she is your friend before being your partner.

Let’s give it up for Joke and Tope as they set to tie the knot that will bound them in love forever. What a wonderful shots ..