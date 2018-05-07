Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud reveals the reason behind David Luiz goal celebration against Liverpool - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud reveals the reason behind David Luiz goal celebration against Liverpool – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud reveals the reason behind David Luiz goal celebration against Liverpool
The Independent
Olivier Giroud experienced both success and failure in late attempts to gatecrash the Premier League top four when he was with Arsenal, so Chelsea's position at the moment is nothing new to him. His goal beat Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday was …
Giroud Hails Moses' Goal Assist In Chelsea Win Against Liverpool
Chelsea: Olivier Giroud completes the rotation equation for Blues' offence
Photo: David Luiz sends message to Olivier Giroud after Chelsea FC goal
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!