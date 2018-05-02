 Chidinma Releases 'Yanga' — Nigeria Today
Chidinma Releases ‘Yanga’

Posted on May 2, 2018

In celebration of Nigeria’s soulful singer Chidinma’s birthday, she dishes out Yanga

The song is her second and a follow up of Love Me

In the song, she tells her lover that she wants to be loved openly for the world to see.

The song was produced by Oscar.

