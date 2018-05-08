Childish Gambino Does A "Voodoo Dance" In "This Is America," Says Alex Jones - HotNewHipHop — Nigeria Today

Childish Gambino Does A “Voodoo Dance” In “This Is America,” Says Alex Jones – HotNewHipHop
|
HotNewHipHop
|
Childish Gambino Does A "Voodoo Dance" In "This Is America," Says Alex Jones
HotNewHipHop
Internet conspiracy peddler Alex Jones never really paid much interest to rap music before Kanye performed his right-wing heel turn, but now he's focused his attention on another huge rap star, Childish Gambino, and this time he's not nearly as inviting.
Childish Gambino – This Is America (Official Video)
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!