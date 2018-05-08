Children And Drones Don’t Always Mix Well [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Children And Drones Don’t Always Mix Well [Videos]

Beaches, mountains, sporting events, spying on neighbours, – drones are everywhere, and it’s really tough to be a hater.

They provide all kinds of enjoyment, from dancing world records to award-winning extreme skiing footage (seriously, check that out), and they’ve quite literally changed the way many people see the world.

There’s that, and then there are the fail compilations.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, and possible gift ideas flying around, we thought we would focus on those times when kids and drones haven’t been the perfect mix.

We’ll start with a classic, which is the old ‘drone tangled in the hair’ dilemma:

I love the panic when everyone realises the kid wants to keep on going post-entanglement.

This one has all sorts of fails, but the kids take over from around the 1:20 mark:

You have to hand it to this youngster below, which is my pick of the bunch, for his unreal skills.

You might need to watch it twice, but how’s that for accuracy?

And down she goes.

The bottom line is this – at some point, especially if you have kids around, your drone is going to need some Tender Lovin’ Care.

Replacement parts, a little fine-tuning here and there, and a professional to keep your drone in tip-top shape – say hello to weFix.

They’re the only authorised DJI drone repairer in South Africa, and they have all the bits and bobs to help you come back from a drone snafu.

Caused by your children, of course, because you’re a whizz with that thing in hand.

In as little as 60 minutes – depending on the nature of the repair or workload in the store – weFix’s technicians will make sure that your device is back to its best.

They’re drone people, and they have everything you’re after, including some handy crash kits:

Some peeps want the DIY option, but their technicians are also waiting if you want an expert to handle the job.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, in case you forgot, and if any children are operating a drone around Mommy Dearest advise them to proceed with caution.

Noone wants to ruin the day with a drone / hair tangle job, but if things do go belly up you know where to start.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

