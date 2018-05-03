China nabs world record for biggest drone display, but it’s a bit of a mess — Nigeria Today

China nabs world record for biggest drone display, but it’s a bit of a mess

Drone company Ehang has set a world record for the most drones flying in a single display. On Tuesday, 1,374 LED-laden quadcopters buzzed about the night sky, though many of them were out of sync for some of the time.

