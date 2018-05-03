China, Nigeria sign currency swap deal — Nigeria Today

China, Nigeria sign currency swap deal

China’s central bank otherwise known as the Peoples’ Bank of China, PBoC, on Thursday revealed that it has signed a currency swap agreement with its counterpart in Nigeria. According to a statement on the official website of the PBoC, the agreement will allow the two sides to swap a total of 15 billion Chinese yuan […]

China, Nigeria sign currency swap deal

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

