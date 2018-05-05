China Trade Week brings Chinese suppliers, Ethiopian customers under one roof - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

China Trade Week brings Chinese suppliers, Ethiopian customers under one roof – Xinhua
|
Zegabi
|
China Trade Week brings Chinese suppliers, Ethiopian customers under one roof
Xinhua
ADDIS ABABA, May 5 (Xinhua) — The second China Trade Week held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa came to a close on Saturday with around 50 Chinese firms showcasing their wares to eager Ethiopian customers. The first edition of China Trade Week in …
Pizza Hut is the first Western fast-food chain in Ethiopia
Chinese, European traders meet local buyers
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!