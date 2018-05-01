 #ChiomaChallenge: Based Of On Davido’s Girlfriend, Don Jazzy Launches Cooking Challenge For Ladies — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#ChiomaChallenge: Based Of On Davido’s Girlfriend, Don Jazzy Launches Cooking Challenge For Ladies

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has shown once again that he sure knows how to take advantage of trending issues on social media. In a recent post on his Instagram page, Don Jazzy kick starts #ChiomaChallenge, a competition based on Chioma, Davido’s girlfriend cooking skills. Meanwhile, Chioma has been a social media sensation not only when […]

The post #ChiomaChallenge: Based Of On Davido’s Girlfriend, Don Jazzy Launches Cooking Challenge For Ladies appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.