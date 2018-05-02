Chris Brown and Joyner Lucas' "I Don't Die" Video Has Breezy Facing a Death Row Firing Squad - Complex — Nigeria Today

Chris Brown and Joyner Lucas’ “I Don’t Die” Video Has Breezy Facing a Death Row Firing Squad – Complex
Chris Brown and Joyner Lucas' "I Don't Die" Video Has Breezy Facing a Death Row Firing Squad
“I Don't Die," a cut off Joyner Lucas and Chris Brown's joint project Angels & Demons, now has a video. Wednesday, Lucas shared the clip he co-directed with frequent collaborator Ben Proulx. Lucas and Brown play prison guard–mocking death row inmates …
