 Chris Rattue: Why I'm cheering for the Waratahs against the Blues - New Zealand Herald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chris Rattue: Why I’m cheering for the Waratahs against the Blues – New Zealand Herald

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


New Zealand Herald

Chris Rattue: Why I'm cheering for the Waratahs against the Blues
New Zealand Herald
I'll be cheering for the Waratahs on Saturday night – there is a lot to gain and nothing to lose if the wobbly Aussies beat the disgracefully bad Blues. On a list of Aussie teams to cheer for, the big talking Waratahs would not score highly. This is a
The stats that highlight why Waratahs cannot underestimate the BluesThe Sydney Morning Herald
NSW Waratahs: Why game at Brookvale Oval is so importantDaily Telegraph

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.