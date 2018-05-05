 Chrome’s search bar may soon display pictures for your browsing pleasure — Nigeria Today
Chrome’s search bar may soon display pictures for your browsing pleasure

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Chrome’s new descriptive search bar will soon show text and images in the auto-suggested results below the omnibox as you type. This change could make Google searches more useful, allowing you to quickly find the results you need.

The post Chrome’s search bar may soon display pictures for your browsing pleasure appeared first on Digital Trends.

