Chrome’s search bar may soon display pictures for your browsing pleasure — Nigeria Today

Chrome’s search bar may soon display pictures for your browsing pleasure
Chrome’s new descriptive search bar will soon show text and images in the auto-suggested results below the omnibox as you type. This change could make Google searches more useful, allowing you to quickly find the results you need.
