 Church member assaults pastor over accounts details - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Church member assaults pastor over accounts details – The Punch

Posted on May 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Church member assaults pastor over accounts details
The Punch
A Ghanaian pastor, Bismarck Mensah, was beaten up by a member, after he asked him to share details of the church revenue, which was in his possession. The pastor and some elders of the church had reportedly gone to the house of the member, Agya Osei
I was raped by my father and mum saw nothing wrong – Ghanaian lady confessesYEN.COM.GH

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.