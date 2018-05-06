 Civilians and rebels killed during anti-India clashes in Kashmir - ITV News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Civilians and rebels killed during anti-India clashes in Kashmir – ITV News

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


ITV News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Civilians and rebels killed during anti-India clashes in Kashmir
ITV News
Government forces have killed five rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said, while a second day of anti-India protests and clashes left five civilians dead and dozens injured in the disputed region. Hundreds of villagers threw rocks at Indian
Five terrorists, including a Kashmir University professor, killed in encounter in J&K's ShopianTimes of India
5 Kashmir rebels, 5 civilians killed in anti-India fightingSFGate
5 militants killed in Shopian encounter, 5 civilians die in protestsThe Tribune
Business Standard –The Indian Express –Business Line –NDTV
all 229 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.