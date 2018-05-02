Climate 'culture war' will doom Australia to fail on emissions targets, Labor says - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Climate ‘culture war’ will doom Australia to fail on emissions targets, Labor says – The Guardian
The Guardian
Climate 'culture war' will doom Australia to fail on emissions targets, Labor says
The Guardian
Australia will not achieve its emissions reductions targets until it ends the “culture war” on climate policy, Labor frontbencher Mark Butler has said. Speaking at the Carbon Market Institute emissions reduction conference in Melbourne on Wednesday …
Frydenberg digs in: 45% emissions target “reckless,” “extreme”
