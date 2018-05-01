Coalition Country: a toxic homecoming for the EFF? - News24 — Nigeria Today

Coalition Country: a toxic homecoming for the EFF? – News24
|
News24
|
Coalition Country: a toxic homecoming for the EFF?
News24
It's the year 2024, and South Africa is governed by an ANC-EFF coalition that unexpectedly won power in 2019. In exchange for keeping the ANC in power, the EFF has forced its formerly dominant coalition partner to adopt a range of populist policies …
Malema slams 'clowns' and 'sellouts' after chaotic land debate
Heckling and scuffles mar Unisa land debate
Booing, Heckling, Screaming, And Chaos. Welcome To The Land Expropriation Debate
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!