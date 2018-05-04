Coca-Cola’s ‘Score a Trip to Russia’ promo reinforces commitments to football in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Coca-Cola’s ‘Score a Trip to Russia’ promo reinforces commitments to football in Nigeria

Coca-Cola Company, the giant non-alcoholic beverage company, is one of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association since 1974. The formal partnership between Coca-Cola and FIFA started in 1976 with the official sponsorship beginning in 1978, however Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

In 1951, the refreshing wave of Coca‑Cola arrived in Nigeria and has remained a hit with consumers across the country. In 2015, Coca-Cola launched the Share-a-Coke campaign in Nigeria that saw Coca-Cola swap its iconic logo with some popular names among Nigerians. The groundbreaking campaign caught the interests of the consumers and gained huge consumer experience. It was really a time that created exciting moments. This year, being the year of the FIFA World Cup, Coca-Cola is once again reinforcing its commitment to their esteemed customers with promises to deliver an unforgettable Russia 2018 experience.

The “Score a Trip to Russia” campaign by Coca-Cola is a promotion that intends to take lucky Nigerians to Russia to watch the FIFA World Cup games live later this year. The promo, which selects winners after weekly draws, is set to take a total of 22 random lucky winners to Russia. The process of winning is clearly simple. Individuals only need to drink a bottle of Coke, check under the crown for a code, send the code to 5453, and then respond to the SMS prompts that follows. Already, winners have been emerging every week from all over Nigeria. The winners, most of whom are ordinary people are lost in awe. Again, this shows the authenticity of the process as supported by the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria (CPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission of Nigeria.

The Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament has sparked up a lot of attention, particularly as it is the largest event in the sporting universe with different brands running Russia 2018 promotional campaigns locally to support the tournament. Coca-Cola, however through its association as a FIFA World Cup partner and Official Beverage Sponsor of all Nigerian National Teams including the Super Eagles, is scoring big with exclusive propositions for the winners from the “Score a Trip to Russia” promo. The winners from the “Score a Trip to Russia” promo will get a chance to hang out with the Super Eagles. There are also opportunities for teenage winners who will be selected randomly to pose as flag bearers walking the Super Eagles from the locker room to the field during their games. The lucky teenagers aged 13 – 16 years will take excursions while in Russia to behold the historical greatness of Russia.

Another interesting activity for the winners in the Coca-Cola “Score a Trip to Russia” Promo is an exclusive 7-day boat cruise which will be a tour across 5 European countries. It promises to be a unique and truly unforgettable boating adventure for the winners as they tour across the Baltic Sea looking over the beautiful gulf passing through the coastlines of Russia.

This year, Coca-Cola also brought the original one-of-a-kind golden FIFA World Cup Trophy to Nigeria to get thousands of fans Ready for the emotions of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Consumers and FIFA World Cup lovers had the opportunity to take close-up shots with the iconic trophy. The peak of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour that held for four days in Abuja and Lagos was when President Muhammadu Buhari got to lift the trophy at the Presidential Villa. Also, as part of Coca-Cola’s promise to teenagers, the COPA Coca-Cola, an international youth football tournament that provides an opportunity for teenage students to pursue their football dream, had its last edition held in Nigeria in 2017. This event had a total of5, 000 schools across the 36 States of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in participation as against 3,000 schools across 32 states in 2016.

Coca-Cola has always been about sharing moments of happiness. The connection to football, which happens to be a game that brings happiness to Nigerians, seems to be the right fit. Whether it is through the COPA Coca-Cola tournament, the partnership with Nigeria Football Federation and the official global partner of the FIFA World Cup Tournament, Coca-Cola is committed to football globally and here in Nigeria. The “Score a Trip to Russia” promo by Coca-Cola is a way to create genuine experiences for the lucky consumers who finally emerge. The moments that will be shared in Russia will truly be unique, unforgettable and magical.

Anthony Nlebem

